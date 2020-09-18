The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA clash on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Louisiana Tech ended last year second in the West Division, while the Golden Eagles ended up third. Louisiana Tech enters Saturday's clash 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games.

The total has gone under in each of the last four meetings between the two teams in Hattiesburg. The Golden Eagles are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech odds from William Hill, while the over-under is set at 58.5.

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Southern Miss -5.5

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech over-under: 58.5 points

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech: Southern Miss -210, LA Tech +180

Southern Miss: QB Jack Abraham was 22-of-32 passing for 314 yards in the season opener

LA Tech: The Bulldogs are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games



What you need to know about Southern Miss

The Golden Eagles are eager to get back onto the field after dropping a 32-21 decision to South Alabama in their season opener. South Alabama, which had five combined wins in its last two seasons, snapped a 15-game road losing streak. Wide receiver Tim Jones recorded six catches for 139 yards, and running back Frank Gore Jr. added 32 yards on the ground for Southern Miss.

Defensive ends Milton Williams and Tristan Allen and outside linebackers Ezekiel Barnett and Willie Baker combined for 27.5 tackles for loss in 2019. The Golden Eagles are 6-3 in their last nine matchups against Louisiana Tech, but they're just 1-4 against the spread in their last five September games.

What you need to know about Louisiana Tech

Coach Skip Holtz is 56-36 entering his eighth season at Louisiana Tech. Running back Justin Henderson, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, senior slot receiver Cee Jay Powell and explosive playmakers Griffin Hebert and Isaiah Graham hope to make up for an inexperienced quarterback in sophomore Aaron Allen.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven road games against a team with a losing home record. The underdog is also 4-1 ATS in the series' last five meetings.

