Who's Playing

Liberty @ Southern Miss

Last Season Records: Southern Miss 3-9; Liberty 8-5

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. While Liberty was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Southern Miss has set their aspirations higher this season.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Few squads threw more interceptions than the Flames, who were picked off 15 times. The Golden Eagles had an even harder time: few teams threw more interceptions than them, who were picked off 17 times. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Liberty has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.