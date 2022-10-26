Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Louisiana 4-3; Southern Miss 4-3

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Texas State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Southern Miss proved too difficult a challenge. The Golden Eagles got past Texas State with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 20-14. No one had a standout game offensively for Southern Miss, but they got scores from RB Janari Dean, RB Chandler Pittman, and QB Zach Wilcke. Southern Miss' win came on a 53-yard TD pass from Wilcke to Pittman with only 0:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Louisiana turned the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 521 yards to 271. The Ragin' Cajuns captured a comfortable 38-18 victory on Saturday. Their QB Ben Wooldridge was on fire, passing for five TDs and 315 yards on 34 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Wooldridge this season.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Golden Eagles going off at just a 1-point favorite. If their 4-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought Southern Miss up to 4-3 and the Ragin' Cajuns to 4-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern Miss enters the matchup with 25 sacks, good for fifth best in the nation. As for Louisiana, they come into the matchup boasting the 10th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at six.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.