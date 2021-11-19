As Week 12 of the college football season arrives, the chase for bowl eligibility and division titles is in full swing, and those pursuits will be on display on CBS Sports Network. The action starts with a pair of games Friday and continues with three more on Saturday as the network carries action from Conference USA, the AAC, Mountain West and independent ranks.

Bragging rights are all Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech are playing for on Friday night as neither team has a path to bowl eligibility. But if last season's 31-30 win for the Bulldogs in the series is any indication, the game could be a thriller. In late-night action on Friday, No. 19 San Diego State will look to knock off a UNLV team that has notched consecutive wins.

Saturday's slate starts at noon Eastern with Army taking on UMass and will continue in the afternoon when ECU goes on the road to play a Navy team looking to build momentum as it works toward its annual showdown with Army. Finally, in the nightcap, a Utah State team with Mountain West title aspirations will take on a Wyoming squad that needs one more victory to reach bowl eligibility.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 12 action on CBS Sports Network with all times Eastern.

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech



Date: Friday, Nov. 19 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Joe Ailet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Louisiana Tech -16 | Will the Bulldogs cover the spread? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 college football projections here.

Storylines: It has been a brutal season for Southern Miss (1-9), and things have gotten so bad offensively for the Golden Eagles that they did not list a quarterback on their depth chart this week. Eight players have attempted at least one pass for the team, and running back Frank Gore Jr. was the team's leading passer in a 27-17 loss at No. 22 UTSA last week. First-year coach Will Hall said this week that "we'll play a bunch of people back there" at the position against Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs are just 3-7, but their record is a bit deceiving considering they are 2-4 in games decide by seven points or less. The close losses include a one-point loss at Mississippi State, a two-point loss against SMU and a seven-point defeat at NC State. They snapped a five-game losing streak with an impressive 42-32 win over Charlotte last week.

No. 19 San Diego State at UNLV



Date: Friday, Nov. 19 | Time: 11:30 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Diego State -10.5 | Will the Aztecs cover the spread? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 college football projections here.

Storylines: San Diego State is closing in on a division title in coach Brady Hoke's second season, but the Aztecs have been living on thing margin for error recently. Their last four victories have come by a total of 21 points, including a 23-21 victory over Nevada last week. UNLV started 0-8, but the Rebels have notched consecutive 14-point victories over league foes New Mexico and Hawaii.

UMass at Army

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Army -37 | Will the Black Knights cover the spread? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 college football projections here.

Storylines: This has the makings of a beatdown as the 6-3 Black Knights pit their No. 2 ranked rushing offense against a UMass run defense ranked 123rd nationally. Army won the last meeting 63-7 in 2019 and might be able to match that margin against a 1-9 Minutemen squad entering with consecutive losses against FCS foes Rhode Island and Maine.

East Carolina at Navy

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium --Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: East Carolina -4 | Will the Pirates cover the spread? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 college football projections here.

Storylines: ECU is bowl eligible for the first time since 2014 after a 30-29 road win at Memphis last week. The Pirates have won three straight behind an improving defense under third-year coach Mike Houston. Navy has won five straight in the series, but the Midshipmen are just 5-14 over the past two seasons since an 11-win campaign in 2019. Navy is 2-7 on the season but has the advantage of coming off a bye. The Midshipmen have a poor record, but they knocked off UCF on Oct. 2 and took Cincinnati down to the wire on Oct. 23.

Wyoming at Utah State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Utah State -5 | Will the Aggies cover the spread? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 college football projections here.

Storylines: First-year Utah State coach Blake Anderson has turned in one of the more impressive coaching jobs in the country this season. The Aggies were picked to finish fifth in their division but stand atop Mountain West's Mountain Division with two games to play. At 5-5, Wyoming is fighting for bowl eligibility. Offense has been an issue for the Cowboys after they put up a total of 95 points in consecutive wins over MAC foes Northern Illinois and Ball State early in the season.