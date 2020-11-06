Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Southern Miss

Current Records: North Alabama 0-1; Southern Miss 1-5

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. It will be a battle of North versus South on Saturday as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off against the Lions at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium at 3 p.m. ET.

Southern Miss found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 30-6 punch to the gut against the Rice Owls last week.

North Alabama came within a touchdown against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks three weeks ago, but they wound up with a 24-17 loss.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 41 points per game, the Golden Eagles hadn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.