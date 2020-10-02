The North Texas Mean Green and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green are 1-1, while Southern Miss is 0-3. Neither team has covered the spread in any game this year.

The Mean Green are favored by 1.5-points in the latest North Texas vs. Southern Miss odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 72. Before entering any Southern Miss vs. North Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It's a sizzling 16-2 on top-rated picks through four weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,100 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Texas vs. Southern Mississippi. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Southern Mississippi vs. North Texas:

North Texas vs. Southern Miss spread: North Texas -1.5

North Texas vs. Southern Miss over-under: 72 points

North Texas vs. Southern Miss money line: North Texas -120, Southern Miss +100

What you need to know about North Texas

After opening its season with a win over Houston Baptist, North Texas had a tough outing in a 65-35 loss to SMU last week. Quarterback Austin Aune put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two touchdowns and 276 yards on 25 attempts, in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Aune's 55-yard touchdown toss to receiver Deonte Simpson in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the game. The Mean Green will have to play better on defense after giving up an average of 48 points per game in their first two outings.

What you need to know about Southern Miss

Southern Miss, meanwhile, is coming off a 66-24 loss to Tulane. The Golden Eagles were down 52-24 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for Southern Miss was the play of wide receiver Jason Brownlee, who caught three passes for one TD and 110 yards.

Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson resigned after the first game of the season, but the Golden Eagles haven't fared much better since that point under interim head coach Scott Walden. USM is 0-3 on the season and has yet to cover any spreads.

How to make North Texas vs. Southern Miss picks

SportsLine's model has simulated North Texas vs. Southern Miss 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southern Miss vs. North Texas? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Texas vs. Southern Miss spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.