Who's Playing

Rice @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Rice 0-1; Southern Miss 1-4

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Eagles and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 43.2 points per matchup.

Southern Miss was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 56-35 defeat to the Liberty Flames. Southern Miss' defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Tate Whatley, who passed for one TD and 188 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for four TDs and 52 yards.

It wasn't all bad for Southern Miss, as the Southern Miss defensive unit accumulated four sacks. Leading the way was LB Santrell Latham and his two sacks. Latham now has four sacks through five games.

Meanwhile, Rice fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 40-34. Rice's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Mike Collins, who passed for four TDs and 242 yards on 35 attempts.

This next game is expected to be close, with Southern Miss going off at just a 1-point favorite. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Golden Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Miss have won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last six years.