Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Southern Miss

Last Season Records: Southern Miss 7-6; South Alabama 2-10

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Returning after a rocky 2-10 year, South Alabama is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. While Southern Miss was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars ranked 12th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 158.8 on average (bottom 92%). The Golden Eagles experienced some struggles of their own as they were 10th worst when it came to rushing yards per game last year, with the squad coming up with only 117.5 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.