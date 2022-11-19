Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Southern Miss

Current Records: South Alabama 8-2; Southern Miss 5-5

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Jaguars will be strutting in after a win while Southern Miss will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Texas State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but last week South Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. South Alabama strolled past Texas State with points to spare, taking the contest 38-21. The victory came about even with South Alabama handicapping themselves with 93 penalty yards. South Alabama QB Carter Bradley was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 274 yards on 34 attempts. Bradley's performance made up for a slower game against the Georgia Southern Eagles two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but the Golden Eagles were not quite the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers' equal in the second half when they met last week. Southern Miss fell just short of the Chanticleers by a score of 26-23. No one had a standout game offensively for Southern Miss, but they got scores from WR Tiaquelin Mims and RB Kenyon Clay.

Special teams collected 11 points for Southern Miss. K Briggs Bourgeois delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Jaguars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 5-3 all in all.

South Alabama won their first match against Southern Miss 32-21 last season, but the Golden Eagles managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Alabama won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Southern Miss.