The UTEP Miners and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Conference USA clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Sun Bowl. The Miners are 3-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while Southern Miss is 1-3 overall and 1-0 on the road. Southern Miss leads the all-time series 8-4.

The Golden Eagles are favored by 4.5 points in the latest UTEP vs. Southern Miss odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 55. Before entering any Southern Miss vs. UTEP picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

UTEP vs. Southern Miss spread: UTEP +4.5

UTEP vs. Southern Miss over-under: 55 points

UTEP vs. Southern Miss money line: UTEP +165, Southern Miss -185

What you need to know about UTEP

UTEP was hampered by 88 penalty yards against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday in a 21-17 loss. Quarterback Gavin Hardison struggled as he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 47.4 percent.

The Miners are 3-2 on the season and have a 2-1 mark against the spread when facing FBS competition. They've struggled to get things going offensively, averaging just 18.4 points per game. The defense, however, should help them stay in the game since it is only giving up 22.6 points per contest.

What you need to know about Southern Miss

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the North Texas Mean Green last week, winning 41-31. Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 130 yards on 23 carries. It was the first time Gore has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

That was the first win of the season for Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles are also just 1-3 against the spread.

How to make Southern Miss vs. UTEP picks

