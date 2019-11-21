Southern Miss vs. Western Kentucky live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Southern Miss vs. Western Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
Southern Miss (home) vs. Western Kentucky (away)
Current Records: Southern Miss 7-3; Western Kentucky 5-4
What to Know
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. WKU and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 960 yards two weeks ago.
WKU made easy work of the Arkansas Razorbacks two weeks ago and carried off a 45-19 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-7.
Meanwhile, Southern Miss didn't have too much trouble with the UTSA Roadrunners last week as they won 36-17. Among those leading the charge for Southern Miss was WR De'Michael Harris, who rushed for 121 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Their wins bumped the Hilltoppers to 5-4 and the Golden Eagles to 7-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WKU rank 14th in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 181.5 on average. As for the Golden Eagles, they enter the matchup with 36 sacks, good for eighth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 05, 2015 - Western Kentucky 45 vs. Southern Miss 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB Week 13: Odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 13 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
Week 13 SEC picks against the spread
The Aggies meet the Bulldogs in the biggest game of the weekend
-
Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Notre Dame and Boston College football.
-
Six Pack: Tough calls down the stretch
The season is winding down and The Six Pack is getting back to basics
-
FGCU sends out fake 'offer' letters
Some even took to social media to announce the news that they had an offer
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game