Southern Miss vs. Western Kentucky live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Southern Miss (home) vs. Western Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Southern Miss 7-3; Western Kentucky 5-4

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. WKU and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 960 yards two weeks ago.

WKU made easy work of the Arkansas Razorbacks two weeks ago and carried off a 45-19 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-7.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss didn't have too much trouble with the UTSA Roadrunners last week as they won 36-17. Among those leading the charge for Southern Miss was WR De'Michael Harris, who rushed for 121 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

Their wins bumped the Hilltoppers to 5-4 and the Golden Eagles to 7-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WKU rank 14th in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 181.5 on average. As for the Golden Eagles, they enter the matchup with 36 sacks, good for eighth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.