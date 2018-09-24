Spinal condition forces Northwestern RB Jeremy Larkin to give up football immediately
Larkin's injury is not life-threatening but will keep him from taking the field again
Just over a week after touching the ball 30 times for Northwestern in the Wildcats' shootout loss to Akron, running back Jeremy Larkin is done with football, effective immediately.
As detailed in a statement through Northwestern and reported by the Associated Press, the sophomore starter was recently diagnosed with cervical stenosis, or a narrowed spinal canal, according to Spine-Health, and will immediately retire. Sustained through an injury, the stenosis is not life-threatening, as the Chicago Tribune reported, but will prevent Larkin from taking the field again.
"Football has been a lifelong passion and it has been a process to reconcile the fact I won't be on that field again, given I've played this game since I was 5 years old," Larkin said in his statement. "I'm extremely appreciative of the Northwestern sports medicine and athletic training staffs for uncovering this condition, and for my coaches and the medical staff for always putting my health first."
Just a redshirt sophomore for the Wildcats, Larkin had been leading Northwestern with 346 yards on the ground through three games in 2018, a year after he made his college debut as the team's No. 2 back. His three-game marks this year, in fact, rank fifth in the Big Ten, while his five rushing touchdowns are tied for the most among all conference running backs. He also ranked second on the Wildcats in receptions with 19 through three games.
He retires not only with a well-regarded prospect resume, which he kicked off as a four-star high school Scout recruit and two-time Ohio Mr. Football runner-up out of Cincinnati, but with high regard from Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.
"This is heartbreaking, because I see every day how much Jeremy loves the game, loves his teammates and loves to compete," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "But this is the absolute best possible outcome for him. The discovery of this condition allowed Jeremy and his family to make an informed decision for his long-term health and well-being ... His future is exceptionally bright."
