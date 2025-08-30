cade-klubnik-cbs-6.jpg
Imagn Images

New users can take advantage of the top sportsbook odds boosts and promotions for the Week 1 college football schedule. Saturday's schedule includes No. 1 Texas (+1) at No. 3 Ohio State, No. 8 Alabama (-14) at Florida State, and No. 4 Clemson (-4) vs. No. 9 LSU. The schedule continues with No. 10 Miami (+3) vs. No. 6 Notre Dame on Sunday night, along with North Carolina (+3.5) vs. TCU on Monday night in the debut of Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick. Here's a look at some of the top college football odds boosts from various sportsbooks for the Week 1 college football schedule.

DraftKings odds boosts for Week 1 college football 

DraftKings customers have access to multiple college football boosts for Week 1 college football betting:

FanDuel odds boosts for Week 1 college football

FanDuel is offering several odds boosts for Week 1 college football betting:

bet365 profit boosts for Week 1 college football

bet365 is offering profit boosts for Week 1 and college football futures bets:

BetMGM odds boosts for Week 1 college football

BetMGM is offering the following odds boosts for Week 1 college football betting:

Caesars Sportsbook odds boosts for Week 1 college football

Customers at Caesars have access to the following odds boosts for Week 1 college football betting:

Fanatics Sportsbook odds boosts for Week 1 college football

Customers at Fanatics can access the following promo for football season:

Looking for Week 1 college football picks?

You've seen the top sportsbook promotions for Week 1. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 1 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Week 1 college football picks from legendary college football handicapper Bruce Marshall. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets. SportsLine's Emory Hunt, who is 45-32 in his last 77 college football picks, has locked in his best bet for Oregon State vs. California right here.