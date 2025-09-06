Sportsbook promo codes, boosts for college football Week 2: Best betting promotions for DraftKings, BetMGM
Find the best Week 2 college football betting promos and profit boosts at college football sportsbooks like bet365, FanDuel, Fanatics Sportsbook, and Caesars Sportsbook
New users can take advantage of the top sportsbook odds boosts and promotions for the Week 2 college football schedule. Saturday's slate is headlined by No. 18 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Michigan in the lone top-25 matchup of the week. The Sooners are coming off a 35-3 win over Illinois State, while the Wolverines notched a 34-17 win over New Mexico. Other matchups on Saturday include No. 16 Iowa State vs. Iowa, No. 17 SMU vs. Baylor, and No. 20 Ole Miss at Kentucky. Here's a look at some of the top college football odds boosts from various sportsbooks for the Week 2 college football schedule.
DraftKings odds boosts for Week 2 college football
DraftKings customers have access to multiple college football boosts for Week 2 college football betting:
- All-purpose 50% boost for any Week 2 game
- Barstool College Football Parlay profit boost to use on any 4+ leg parlay or SGP this weekend, boost percentages vary
- New users can claim the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
FanDuel odds boosts for Week 2 college football
FanDuel is offering several odds boosts for Week 2 college football betting:
- Boostin' With The Boys 50% profit boost on any Week 2 game
- 50% profit boost for Michigan vs. Oklahoma
- The FanDuel promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins
bet365 profit boosts for Week 2 college football
bet365 is offering profit boosts for Week 2 college football bets:
- Parlay profit boost up to 100%, increasing with each added leg
- Early payout on college football bets if your team goes up by 17 points
- The newest bet365 bonus code gives new users $300 in bonus bets instantly on their first $5 bet
BetMGM odds boosts for Week 2 college football
BetMGM is offering the following odds boosts for Week 2 college football betting:
- No sweat parlay token for college football
- Parlay profit boost token for college football
- The BetMGM bonus code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses
Caesars Sportsbook promos for Week 2 college football
Customers at Caesars have access to the following promotion for college football betting:
- The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 20 bets:
Fanatics Sportsbook odds boosts for Week 2 college football
Customers at Fanatics can access the following promo for football season:
- New users can get $100 in FanCash plus a $100 No Sweat Bet in FanCash on every Game Day until October with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:
