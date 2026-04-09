The spring practice season brings competition up and down the depth chart, as coaches use live practice to see how players are developing and how additions from the recruiting trail and transfer portal have impacted each position group. Many coaches like to claim that all positions have "open competition" in the spring, but not every competition is that "open," and not every open competition will impact the College Football Playoff race.

We want to spotlight more than a handful of position battles across the country that will play a significant role in how each respective team will fare when it comes to meeting expectations in 2026. Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford broke down some of the top quarterback battles to track throughout spring practice and the offseason. Now we look at the rest of the depth chart, with some of the notable non-quarterback position battles that we are tracking as spring practice winds down.

In some cases, the number of snaps available limits the battle, while other competitions, like those along the lines of scrimmage, could include nearly double-digit numbers of contenders to see starting snaps when Week 1 arrives in the fall. These are position groups of intrigue for teams that want to be in the College Football Playoff mix, where settling that spot on the depth chart could be the final piece in a squad achieving its goals and more for 2026.

We've got them listed in alphabetical order, starting with the other offensive position group of note for Alabama in Year 3 with Kalen DeBoer at the helm.

Alabama

Position: Offensive line

While the quarterback battle between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell will clearly be a headline for Alabama's A-Day spring game, the final weeks of spring practice have also included a heavy emphasis on the real position of need for the Crimson Tide offense. Mack and Russell are both talented and carry high ceilings, but if Alabama can't be better up front, then the offense will never reach its full potential. Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb acknowledged as much with their actions this offseason, totally rebooting the room with a change at position coach (Chris Kapilovic is out, Adrian Klemm is in) and a wholesale turnover of personnel that saw six of the seven players who started in 2025 leave via the NFL Draft or transfer portal.

All of that change has left a lot of positions up for grabs this spring and into the fall -- the only returning starter is Michael Carroll, and the only presumed starter is Jackson Lloyd, a redshirt freshman who was a four-star coming out of high school in California, taking over Kadyn Proctor's spot at left tackle. Carroll's versatility could allow him to play guard or tackle on the right side, leaving the offensive staff with several ways to mix and match a group of about 7-8 players who are looking to raise the standard for line play in Tuscaloosa. The inability to block and establish the run up front was an Achilles heel that put Ty Simpson in some tough spots last year, so the hope is that the competition to fill spots on a re-tooled line will produce more advantageous situations for whoever wins the quarterback battle heading into Week 1 against ECU.

Georgia

Position: Wide receiver

The two-time reigning SEC champs have a steady hand at quarterback in Gunner Stockton, but the 2026 outlook relies heavily on some young players stepping into big roles. The Bulldogs lost four of their top five pass catchers to the NFL Draft, and six of their seven leaders in receiving yards overall. More consistency at wide receiver helped the pass game take steps forward, but now London Humphries is the only returning piece from that group. Isiah Canion transferred in from Georgia Tech and could compete for starting snaps, but he's been held out of spring practice with an ankle injury. That's opened the door for a lot of attention on some young stars who hope to bring some more explosiveness to the pass game, starting with former five-star prospect Talyn Taylor. The 6-foot receiver suffered a collarbone injury in October that limited his freshman campaign, but he's gotten praise from coaches and teammates for his work this spring. Sacovie White-Helton is another name to know, as the redshirt sophomore hopes his track speed meshes with increased knowledge of the offense to help earn starter's snaps.

Now, because we are talking about the Georgia offense, the pass game clearly is going to involve a good bit of work for the running backs and tight ends. Losing tight end Oscar Delp is a setback overall, but the position is well-stocked with what should be increased production for Lawson Luckie and Elyiss Williams. And while last season saw senior running back Cash Jones record more catches (20) than rushing attempts (13) for a second year in a row, leading returning rusher Nate Frazier should be capable of taking on pass-catching duties if needed.

Michigan

Position: Defensive line

Even if Sherrone Moore were back and Wink Martindale were still the defensive coordinator, there would be a spotlight on the Wolverines up front on defense because of what they lost. Four of the top six defensive tackles are gone from last season, and the edge positions will see a wholesale change as mainstays like Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham and TJ Guy are now preparing for the pros. But after Sherrone Moore's dismissal and the hire of Kyle Whittingham, a new set of expectations has been put in place for the Wolverines. Whittingham has carried his own reputation of strong play along the lines of scrimmage, and the hire of Jay Hill as defensive coordinator only raised the excitement for the Wolverines on that side of the ball. But the question remains as to who will step up to fill the production void left by a stat-stuffing senior class last season.

Part of the answer for pass rush, unfortunately, is not a part of the spring practice picture, as former Utah defensive end John Henry Daley is still recovering from an Achilles injury. Prior to the setback, Daley was one of the top pass rushers in the country with 11.5 sacks in 11 games, and he figures to work right into the rotation when healthy alongside the likes of Cameron Brandt, Dominic Nichols and others who were retained in the coaching change. As for the interior, you have Trey Pierce and Enow Etta in the position to take on more work, but also a challenge from Jonah Lea'ea, who is also making the move from Utah.

Ohio State

Position: Linebacker

The Buckeyes had an absolute luxury at linebacker last season with the combination of Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, two players who could both end up being top-10 picks in the NFL Draft later this month. So while replacing those individuals is unlikely, what Ohio State does have to figure out is how to balance talent and experience after getting plenty of both with those stars last season. Junior Payton Pierce has been given a good opportunity in spring practice to try and take control as one of the more experienced options for middle linebacker, while Christian Alliegro has stepped in from Wisconsin and made an argument to get some work on the outside along with TJ Alford, a surging sophomore who earned praise for his year-over-year improvement by linebackers coach James Laurinaitis. Another young name to keep an eye on here is Riley Pettijohn, who figures to be a big part of the 2026 outlook but has not been on the field for spring with an undisclosed injury.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia had the ability last year to use enough unique personnel packages that the line between starter and backup could become blurred at certain positions. It's the kind of defense, at least right now, where competitive snaps can be earned once you have earned the trust of the coaching staff, and with a roster as talent-laden as Ohio State, that usually comes down to performance in practice. So now the question is whether the Buckeyes do flex their depth at linebacker or pick a couple of leaders to ride with, because with Styles and Reese, you had two versatile defenders who fit every package with their talent needed to be on the field as much as possible.

Texas

Position: Offensive line

Arch Manning is back for his second full season as a starter, and the Texas coaching staff went big in the transfer portal to make a skill position splash with additions like wide receiver Cam Coleman from Auburn and a duo of dynamic running backs with Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State). All that's missing for Texas to be a full war machine on offense is consistent offensive line play. As Texas winds down its spring practice, there are no doubts about top-line experience but surely some worry about the overall health and depth of the group heading into the summer. Trevor Goosby returns as the no-question left tackle but has been out this spring recovering from shoulder surgery, while the 6-foot-6, 348-pound Andre Cojoe is out along with freshman Kaden Scherer. The injuries piling up have left some consistency to be desired in the eyes of the coaches, but there's also been a lot of opportunities for different players as they mix and match the groups throughout spring drills.

Fifth-year senior Connor Robertson made eight starts last season and seems poised to hold down the starting center position as he's earned praise from Sarkisian for his leadership along the line, and Brandon Baker has kicked inside to guard after starting last year at right tackle. That's a good sign for Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani, who could move into the right tackle spot but could see some competition as players become healthy and the line shuffles again. Jordan Coleman and Texas A&M transfer Jonte Newman are other names to watch at tackle, while the battle at guard also includes Western Kentucky transfer Laurence Seymour, Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski and senior Jaydon Chatman.

USC

Position: Wide receiver

Jayden Maiava's return for a third season in Lincoln Riley's offense sets a certain expectation for what USC's offense, but you can't copy and paste all of last season's production without getting the wide receiver position settled going into 2026. Makai Lemon was the Biletnikoff Award winner and a unanimous All-American last season after racking up 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdown receptions in 12 games. Even with the workload, there was still enough production available from the USC passing attack for teammate Ja'Kobi Lane to earn third-team All-Big Ten honors after finishing with 745 receiving yards on the season. Now both are off to the NFL Draft, and with senior Lake McRee moving on as well, the USC offense is losing three of the four players on the team who had more than 20 receptions on the season.

The remaining piece of the passing attack is Tanook Hines, who could be set for a breakout season after a promising freshman campaign that saw him catch 34 passes for 561 yards and four scores. But the question heading into the fall is focused on who will join Hines as the other top targets for Maiava. The good news for USC is that, as spring practice came to a close, there were positive takeaways for both the wide receiver and tight end groups, turning the pass catcher concern into a sneaky strength for the 2026 group. Terrell Anderson arrives from the transfer portal via NC State and should be set to be a factor opposite Hines, and the inside receiver positions could see a youth movement from the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in the 2026 cycle. Early enrollees like five-star Mark Bowman at tight end or four-star Trent Mosley at slot receiver have made their names known over the last couple weeks -- not only pushing the veterans at their respective positions but making the case to be a true freshman starter in the fall.

Washington

Position: Running back

Wrapping this up with another West Coast Big Ten squad looking to true freshmen to bolster depth, as Washington has found itself turning to a promising early enrollee at running back in the wake of injuries that have continued to pile up at a position of need on offense. We targeted the Washington running back spot at the very beginning of spring practice due to the exits of Jonah Coleman to the NFL Draft and Adam Mohammed to the Cal via the transfer portal. Those two combined for 262 of the 298 rushing attempts from Huskies running backs last season, providing some balance in the backfield for star quarterback Demond Williams, who finished as the team's second-leading rusher on the season.

Jayden Limar transferred in from Oregon after a 2025 season that saw promise early before nagging injuries left him on the outside looking in of a crowded running back room. Unfortunately, he has remained out this spring, as has Trey Cooley, a journeyman back who has checked in at Louisville, Georgia Tech and Troy but did not play in 2025 because of a knee injury in preseason practice. Then, making matters worse, sophomore Jordan Washington suffered an injury over the weekend. That has opened the door for true freshman Brian Bonner, who arrived this winter after being a four-star prospect in the 2026 class with plenty of excitement for what's to come in his college career. Bonner had reportedly already gotten some first-team reps in spring ball before Washington's injury, and now that workload will increase as he and redshirt freshman Quaid Carr are some of the only healthy rotation players left.

Demond Williams has his own off-field, intangible questions coming out of a winter that saw him rumored to be leaving for LSU only to turn back and re-commit to Washington. That's going to ramp up the scrutiny for his on-field performance in 2026, which will now be done without star wide receiver Denzel Boston and the productive one-two punch of Coleman and Mohammed. Getting the running back room up to speed, even if it requires a blue-chip true freshman like Bonner, is a key piece of opening up the offense and keeping opponents from keying in almost exclusively on stopping Williams' arm and legs.