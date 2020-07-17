As you may have heard, former college football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated Jeff Sessions in the Republican runoff for a senate seat in Alabama this week. The journey isn't done yet, however, as Tuberville will now face incumbent Senator Doug Jones (D) for the Senate seat in the state later this year.

But that got us thinking. Tuberville isn't the first college football coach to run for office -- Nebraska legend Tom Osborne was a member of the state's House of Representatives in the early 2000s, for example -- and he surely won't be the last. Which active coach today would be a good fit for public office? Our college football team gave their picks.

Tom Fornelli: Mack Brown, North Carolina

Brown is already a politician. He's just a politician that coaches football. We've already seen the impact his organizational and people skills have had at North Carolina, as he's taken over a sleepy program that will always serve as the second-most popular team on its own campus, and provided a serious jolt of energy. North Carolina fans are suddenly paying attention to both basketball and football recruiting.

But it's Brown's time at Texas that will serve him best in the world of politics. Texas football is bigger than the government in the state of Texas. If you can walk the tightrope that is being the football coach at Texas and manage to win a national title while doing it, there isn't a doubt in my mind that you could handle Congress.

Barrett Sallee: Herm Edwards, Arizona State

How can it not be Edwards? He is more well-rounded than any coach in the country. He's been a player, a coach, a television analyst and a motivational speaker. He's such an accomplished speaker that he had a book of his own quotes released to the masses. Can you imagine Edwards on the floor of the United States Senate arguing for a bill that he sponsored? "HELLO, YOU VOTE TO HELP THE COUNTRY!!! YOU DON'T VOTE JUST TO VOTE." Edwards is the politician who we need in Washington D.C. He'll actually get things done ... which would be a departure from what has happened for the last couple of decades.

Ben Kercheval: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

When we think about college football coaches-turned-politicians, it conjures images of folksy, charismatic CEO types (see: /gestures above). Riley doesn't necessarily fit that traditional mold, but here's why he would be good public servant: he's a level-headed thought leader on a number of national topics that happen to intersect football. Riley has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, whichI would imagine, is important to most, if not all, of his players. And the coronavirus pandemic? Riley was one of the most outspoken critics of bringing players back to campus too soon and an advocate for spring football. Given the spike in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, which included its own governor, Riley's cautious approach looks even smarter now as the state's infection rate and positive test rate remain at dangerous levels.

For the record, I don't believe Riley would ever actually go into politics. But he's used his platform as a high-profile coach at a blue-blood institution to share thoughtful, reasoned ideals that go beyond X's and O's. He's not just a "Capital F Football Guy." He could transition, and at 36 years old, there's plenty of tread left on those political tires for grooming.

David Cobb: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Not many college football coaches have a section on their Wikipedia page dedicated to "advocacy." Jim Harbaugh does. His opinions appear to span a wide spectrum of our polarized political landscape. But maybe that's what America needs right now. Football coaches are used to rallying groups of people together behind a common cause, despite whatever differences they may have. And Harbaugh certainly seems to have the energy and charisma to make a run at public office. He's certainly adept at grabbing headlines. Now the question is what state he should run in.

Assuming that his time as the Wolverines' coach does not end in disaster, Harbaugh could surely run in Michigan once his coaching career is over. He's also coached NFL and college teams in California during his career, and he played in both Illinois and Indiana for a while during his NFL career. But Harbaugh was actually born in Ohio. Given that he's 0-5 against Ohio State at Michigan, the good folks of the Buckeye State would surely welcome him back to the state and onto the ballot with open arms.