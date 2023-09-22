Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Arizona 2-1, Stanford 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Arizona Wildcats and the Stanford Cardinal at 7:00 p.m. ET on September 23rd at Stanford Stadium. Despite being away, Arizona are looking at a 11.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, Arizona made easy work of UTEP and carried off a 31-10 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Arizona had established a 21 point advantage.

QB Jayden de Laura looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns. De Laura wound up with a passer rating of 196. The team also got some help courtesy of RB Michael Wiley, who rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Stanford on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell 30-23 to Sacramento State. It was the first time this season that Stanford let down their fans at home.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Stanford and racked up 11 points in total. All those points came courtesy of K Joshua Karty: he added nine points with three field goals, and another two kicking extra points.

Stanford will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 11.5-point underdog. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Arizona's victory bumped their season record to 2-1 while Stanford's loss dropped theirs to 1-2. We'll see if Arizona can repeat their recent success, or if Stanford bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Arizona is a big 11.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

Stanford has won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last 8 years.