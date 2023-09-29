Who's Playing

No. 9 Oregon Ducks @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Oregon 4-0, Stanford 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Oregon will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 6:30 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Oregon will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Oregon humbled Colorado with a 42-6 smackdown. With Oregon ahead 35-0 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Oregon can attribute much of their success to Troy Franklin, who picked up 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Bo Nix, who threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for nine yards and a touchdown. Nix wound up with a passer rating of 179. The team also got some help courtesy of Bucky Irving, who rushed for 89 yards.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Colorado to a paltry 199 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Oregon's ability to keep the quarterback under presure: the team laid him out seven times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Jordan Burch and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Stanford traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They and Arizona were almost perfectly matched up on Saturday, but Stanford suffered an agonizing 21-20 loss.

Despite the loss, Stanford got a solid performance out of Sedrick Irvin, who rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon's win bumped their season record to 4-0 while Stanford's defeat dropped theirs to 1-3.

While only Oregon took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 27 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Saturday's matchup might be decided on the ground as these two are among the best in the rush game. The Ducks have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 227.8 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Cardinal struggle in that department as they've been averaging 163.8 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Oregon is a big 27-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 61 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford and Oregon both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.