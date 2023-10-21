Who's Playing

No. 25 UCLA Bruins @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: UCLA 4-2, Stanford 2-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Stanford will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Stanford Cardinal and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2:30 a.m. ET at Stanford Stadium. UCLA took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Stanford, who comes in off a win.

Stanford's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They had just enough and edged Colorado out 46-43. The victory was all the more spectacular given Stanford was down 29 points with 2:57 left in the second quarter.

Stanford relied on the efforts of Ashton Daniels, who threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns, and Elic Ayomanor, who picked up 294 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Ayomanor's longest reception was for an incredible 97 yards. Bryce Farrell was in the mix too, providing Stanford with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, UCLA couldn't handle Oregon State on Sunday and fell 36-24.

The losing side was boosted by Carson Steele, who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Stanford's win on Saturday bumped their record up to 2-4. As for UCLA, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-2.

Going forward, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Stanford might still be hurting after the devastating 38-13 loss they got from UCLA in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. Thankfully for Stanford, Zach Charbonnet (who rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 9.4 yards per carry) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

UCLA is a big 17-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UCLA.