Who's Playing

No. 5 Washington Huskies @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Washington 7-0, Stanford 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Washington will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium. Washington is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Washington gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 15-7 victory over Arizona State.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed nine in total. All those points came courtesy of Grady Gross: he added nine points with three field goals.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 46 points the game before, Stanford faltered in their contest on Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 42-7 bruising that UCLA dished out on Saturday. Stanford was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 21-0.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Cardinal weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 24 rushing yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as UCLA rushed for 221.

Washington's victory was their 12th straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 7-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 42.7 points per game. As for Stanford, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-5 record this season.

While only Washington took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As mentioned, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 26 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Washington strolled past Stanford when the teams last played back in September of 2022 by a score of 40-22. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Stanford's Michael Wilson, who picked up 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for Washington to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Washington is a big 26.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

Series History

Stanford and Washington both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.