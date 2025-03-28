Stanford Cardinal football was hoping to get back to its roots when it hired former No. 1 overall draft pick and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck as the general manager of the program. Luck is a Stanford alum who led the Cardinal to back-to-back BCS bowls to launch a period of prosperity in which Stanford won 102 games over a 10-year span from 2009-2018. However, the football team hasn't won more than four games in six years and head coach Troy Taylor was dismissed after two seasons.

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Stanford football coaching hot board is Maryland offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. The 50-year-old North Carolina native was a quarterback at Howard in the 90s and he started his coaching career at his alma mater before earning his first NFL job as an assistant with the Jets in 2003. He'd go on to work for the 49ers and the Bears before taking a job as the wide receivers coach under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford in 2010.

When Harbaugh left and David Shaw was promoted, Hamilton was elevated to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Stanford. He'd eventually leave to become the offensive coordinator for the Colts in 2013, but the three years he spent at Stanford yielded 35 wins for the Cardinal. He's held multiple NFL and college jobs -- as well as head coach of the UFL's DC Defenders -- since then, but his ties to Luck and a recent return to the college ranks after being hired by Maryland in February have put him on Stanford's radar. See more candidates at Cardinal247.

