Stanford bolstered its 2025 recruiting class Monday with a commitment from in-state four-star quarterback Bear Bachmeier, giving coach Troy Taylor a key victory on the recruiting trail. The Murrieta Valley High School standout ranks as the No. 15 quarterback prospect in the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports, and chose the Cardinal over Oregon, Arkansas and Michigan State.

"Stanford is one of the top degrees in country," Bachmeier told ESPN. "What Coach (Troy) Taylor's background is, I have full belief and confidence that Stanford football is on the rise and will start winning ACC championships and compete for national championships."

Stanford went 3-9 during Taylor's first season at the helm in 2023, but the Cardinal coach has a track record of success. He arrived to the Bay Area after a strong run at Sacramento State, where he guided the Hornets to 30 wins in three seasons, including a 12-1 finish in 2022.

Bachmeier becomes the fourth player in the 2025 cycle to commit to Stanford and the highest-rated prospect in that cycle to do so. He received 19 known offers during his recruitment, according to 247Sports. He's the younger brother of rising Stanford sophomore Tiger Bachmeier, who finished his freshman season with 406 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns. His eldest brother, Hank, plays quarterback at Wake Forest after previous stops at Boise State and Louisiana Tech over the past five seasons.

Bachmeier has flourished at Murrieta Valley and looks to become the third among his siblings to see success at the collegiate level. He's coming off a junior season in 2023 that saw him pass for 2,613 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for another 600 yards and seven touchdowns. He's balanced that as a three-sport athlete, also competing in basketball and baseball. 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins detailed more of Bachmeier's versatility in an evaluation posted just last week:

At 6-2, 225 pounds, he's built like a tank and can take off and run for big yards and does a nice job escaping initial pressure and extending plays. He can also beat you from the pocket and is a very competent thrower. He has a strong arm, quick release and can throw form different arm angles. He's comfortable throwing rolling out to either direction, is a tough kid and a fierce competitor. He wants the ball late in games and has shown a clutch gene in his HS career in being able to rally his team late in games.

Taylor continues recruiting success with QBs

While the growing pains were obvious during Taylor's debut as Stanford's coach in 2023, the Cardinal haven't missed a beat when it comes to establishing a solid quarterback pipeline -- at least on paper -- in the post-David Shaw era. Stanford previously closed the deal on a potential star signal-caller when it signed Elijah Brown as part of its 2024 class. Brown ranks as the No. 11 signal-caller in his cycle after playing for Southern California power house Mater Dei, which has produced the likes of former Heisman winning-quarterbacks Bryce Young and Matt Leinart, among others.

In the immediate, Stanford returns Ashton Daniels -- the team's primary starter from last season -- in 2024, but Brown could certainly challenge for the starting position if he enjoys a strong spring in the Bay Area. Eventually, Brown and Bachmeier in the same room together and separated by just one year of eligibility could create an even more intriguing dynamic at quarterback for the Cardinal as both look to make their mark. Nonetheless, Taylor and company will certainly have options as Stanford navigates its infant years as an ACC member.