Stanford gets quarterback K.J. Costello back from injury for game at No. 17 UCF
Costello suffered a head injury against Northwestern in Week 1
No. 17 UCF will get quarterback Darriel Mack back in time to play Stanford in Week 3. However, the Cardinal are getting their own signal-caller back in time for Saturday's game.
Stanford coach David Shaw said on Tuesday that K.J. Costello is available after missing last week's loss to USC with a head injury. Davis Mills started for the Cardinal in the 45-20 loss to the Trojans, throwing for 237 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Costello took a brutal hit to the head from Northwestern's Earnest Brown in Week 1. The hit caused Costello's head to slam against the turf as he was sliding to give himself up. He was 16-of-20 passing for 152 yards and one touchdown in the first half prior to the injury.
Getting Costello back in time for this key early-season nonconference road game is huge for the Cardinal. Costello was named to the second team of the preseason All Pac-12 team by the media. He threw for 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.
UCF hasn't named a starting quarterback yet. Freshman Dillon Gabriel performed well in his debut against Florida Atlantic while Brandon Wimbush was sidelined for undisclosed reasons (coach Josh Heupel only said Wimbush was not "100 percent"). And, of course, Mack is now available for the Knights, too.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
The Bottom 25: Hello, Tennessee
Anybody can rank the 25 best teams in the country, only The Bottom 25 ranks the worst
-
Malzahn shades Bama over noon kick time
Malzahn seemed to throw in a dig at his in-state rival to open his Tuesday press conference
-
Week 3 college football odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 3 college football game 10,000 times
-
FSU TE explains lining up backwards
Tre' McKitty was the focal point of one of the strangest pre-snap wrinkles in a while
-
OU-UCLA among Week 3 best bets
This week's best bets include Maryland-Temple, Army-UTSA and much more
-
LSU is finally back as a contender
Things have changed in Baton Rouge and the Tigers are a real threat to Alabama for the first...