Stanford is hiring former NFL coach Frank Reich to lead the program on an interim basis following Troy Taylor's firing, according to 247Sports'/CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Reich is joining the Cardinal on a one-year deal with Stanford expected to launch a national search following the 2025 season.

This will be Reich's first stint as a collegiate coach, though he brings over 17 years of experience as a professional assistant and head coach. Reich, a former quarterback at Maryland and in the NFL, earned his first head coaching opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

From 2018-22, Reich guided the Colts to a 40-33-1 record with three winning seasons and two appearances in the NFL Playoffs. Reich spent the 2023 season with the Carolina Panthers, where he was fired after a 1-10 start to the campaign. Reich has not actively coached since.

Prior to making the move to Indianapolis, Reich was the offensive coordinator for the then-San Diego Chargers (2014-15) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-17). In 2017, he helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Stanford fired Taylor on March 25, less than a week after it was revealed that university investigations found he mistreated female staffers, according to documents obtained by ESPN. The decision was announced by general manager Andrew Luck.

Fallout at Stanford: Troy Taylor out, staff stunned, Andrew Luck goes into decision mode with options to weigh Brandon Huffman

"After continued consideration it is evident to me that our program needs a reset," Luck said in a statement. "In consultation with university leadership, I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program. Coach Taylor has been informed today and the change is effective immediately."