Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello ruled out vs. USC, Davis Mills expected to start
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern
No. 23 Stanford announced Thursday that quarterback K.J. Costello has been ruled out of Saturday's game vs. USC. Junior Davis Mills is expected to make his first career start in his place.
Costello took a forearm to the face from Northwestern's Earnest Brown, and his head hit the turf hard late in the first half in Saturday's win over the Wildcats. Brown was not ejected for targeting on the play, even though Costello was giving himself up on the play as Brown dove at his chin. He was 16-of-20 for 152 yards and one touchdown in the first half prior to the injury.
Costello was named to the second team of the preseason All Pac-12 team by the media. He threw for 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.
Mills took over for Costello and went 7-of-14 passing for 81 yards in the second half, helping the Cardinal notch a 17-7 win. He was a five-star prospect and the No. 15 overall player in the Class of 2017 out of Greater Atlanta Christian School in Duluth, Georgia. Despite the high school hype, the 6-foot-4, 214-pounder has played in just two games during his Stanford career. He was 0 of 2 against UC-Davis in September 2018 in his only game action prior to last Saturday.
The 247Sports scouting report on Mills provides a good glimpse of what kind of player he is.
"Mills is a very efficient passer. His passes are very catchable, he throws with good timing, and he just knows where to put the football. He can force some balls at times, but he will improve with that over time. He has a nice release, the ball comes out spinning tight, and he throws with very good accuracy. He really plays the game at a good pace and never seems overwhelmed. Smart and aware with good command as well."
It will be a battle of backup quarterbacks on Saturday night. Kedon Slovis will start for USC after J.T. Daniels tore his ACL in the Trojans' season opener vs. Fresno State. Kickoff in the Pac-12 opener for both teams is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Oregon vs. Nevada odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Oregon vs. Nevada game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan vs. Army odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan football.
-
New Mexico coach to miss ND game
The Lobos will be without their head coach on Sept. 14 as they take on a top-10 Irish team...
-
Saban's wife punishes him after penalty
The Alabama head coach had to pay a penalty for his on-field antics
-
Nebraska vs. Colorado odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Colorado vs. Nebraska game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. Cincinnati odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the Buckeyes.