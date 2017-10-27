Stanford star and Heisman Trophy contender Bryce Love out vs. Oregon State
Love was considered a game-time decision for Oregon State on Thursday night
Stanford running back Bryce Love is not expected to play against Oregon State on Thursday night. Love was initially ruled a game time decision because of his ankle injury, but David Shaw told ESPN on Thursday night that he will not play.
Love is averaging 198.1 yards per game, has 1,387 yards on the season and is averaging 10.27 yards per carry. Not having him in the lineup is a significant loss for Stanford.
But given Oregon State's struggles this year, Stanford can afford to give Love the extra rest. He's carried a lot of the load to get Stanford to this point, and they'll need him as healthy as possible for its run at a Pac-12 title in November.
Love's absence means a larger workload for junior Cameron Scarlett, but it's also a missed opportunity for the Heisman Trophy hopeful to show out on a nationally televised Thursday night stage.
