Stanford star and Heisman Trophy contender Bryce Love out vs. Oregon State

Stanford running back Bryce Love is not expected to play against Oregon State on Thursday night. Love was initially ruled a game time decision because of his ankle injury, but David Shaw told ESPN on Thursday night that he will not play.

Just spoke w/ Stanford HC David Shaw who told me Bryce Love will not play tonight. They don’t think he can be effective w/ ankle injury. — Laura Rutledge (@LauraMRutledge) October 26, 2017

Love is averaging 198.1 yards per game, has 1,387 yards on the season and is averaging 10.27 yards per carry. Not having him in the lineup is a significant loss for Stanford.

But given Oregon State's struggles this year, Stanford can afford to give Love the extra rest. He's carried a lot of the load to get Stanford to this point, and they'll need him as healthy as possible for its run at a Pac-12 title in November.

Love's absence means a larger workload for junior Cameron Scarlett, but it's also a missed opportunity for the Heisman Trophy hopeful to show out on a nationally televised Thursday night stage.