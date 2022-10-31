Trees don't talk but they can certainly make statements. The Stanford mascot walked out on the football field with a sign that read "Stanford hates fun" during halftime of the game against ASU on Oct. 22. Since then, the student who acts as the Tree has been suspended from being the Tree during games.

"Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game with a sign reading 'Stanford Hates Fun'. Tree socials will be inactive for the next few months. See y'all soon," read a tweet from the official mascot account on Sunday evening.

Per ESPN, a Stanford athletic department spokesperson confirmed the suspension.

"The students comprising the executive committee of the LSJUMB have suspended the Tree mascot due to a violation of the band's policies and processes," read the statement.

According to a report by Outkick, this all started because of a recent party that got out of hand in Palo Alto. The band was blamed for it even though, reportedly, it was not an official band event and the host of the party was not an active member of the band. The sign at the game seems to have been a response to the Stanford administration tightening the reins.

The Tree has been the school's mascot since 1975. Fortunately for Stanford fans, they won't be left without their leafy cheerleader for their final two home games. In the same thread as the tweet announcing the suspension, the previous Tree announced that it would be coming out or retirement and taking over until the current Tree returns.

"Heyo, previous Tree (#43) here," read the Twitter post. "Some of y'all have been asking, so I'll clarify that (Stanford Band) leadership reached this decision as per established Band policy. But don't worry, I'll be coming out of retirement until #44 returns in the winter."