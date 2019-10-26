Stanford vs. Arizona: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. Arizona (away)

Current Records: Stanford 3-4; Arizona 4-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Arizona and Stanford will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The night started off rough for Arizona last week, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 41-14 walloping at USC's hands. The losing side was boosted by WR Brian Casteel, who caught four passes for 101 yards and two TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Casteel has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Casteel's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Stanford was the 49-42 winner over UCLA when they last met November of last year. Last Thursday? They had no such luck. The Cardinal lost to UCLA by a decisive 34-16 margin.

Arizona found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 34-10 punch to the gut against Stanford when the teams last met three seasons ago. Can the Wildcats avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Stanford have won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.