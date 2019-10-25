Stanford vs. Arizona: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. Arizona (away)

Current Records: Stanford 3-4-0; Arizona 4-3-0

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Arizona and Stanford at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The night started off rough for Arizona last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-14 punch to the gut against USC. A silver lining for the Wildcats was the play of WR Brian Casteel, who caught four passes for 101 yards and two TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Casteel has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Casteel's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Stanford was the 49-42 winner over UCLA when they last met November of last year. Last Thursday? They had no such luck. The game between Stanford and UCLA was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Cardinal falling 34-16.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona rank 13th in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 491.6 on average. Less enviably, the Cardinal are fourth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only four on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Stanford have won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.