Stanford vs. Arizona: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Stanford vs. Arizona football game
Who's Playing
Stanford (home) vs. Arizona (away)
Current Records: Stanford 3-4-0; Arizona 4-3-0
What to Know
A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Arizona and Stanford at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The night started off rough for Arizona last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-14 punch to the gut against USC. A silver lining for the Wildcats was the play of WR Brian Casteel, who caught four passes for 101 yards and two TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Casteel has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Casteel's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Stanford was the 49-42 winner over UCLA when they last met November of last year. Last Thursday? They had no such luck. The game between Stanford and UCLA was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Cardinal falling 34-16.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona rank 13th in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 491.6 on average. Less enviably, the Cardinal are fourth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only four on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Stanford have won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.
- Oct 29, 2016 - Stanford 34 vs. Arizona 10
- Oct 03, 2015 - Stanford 55 vs. Arizona 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
CFB DFS, Week 9: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game