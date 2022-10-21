Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Stanford

Current Records: Arizona State 2-4; Stanford 2-4

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Stanford Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Last week, Stanford narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 16-14. The Cardinal's RB Casey Filkins did his thing and punched in one rushing touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Joshua Karty booted in three field goals, the longest a 45-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

Meanwhile, ASU beat the Washington Huskies 45-38 two weeks ago. The Sun Devils' success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for one TD and 111 yards on 23 carries, and WR Elijhah Badger, who snatched two receiving TDs. Badger hadn't helped his team much against the USC Trojans three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Cardinal going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Stanford ended up a good deal behind ASU when they played when the two teams previously met in October of last year, losing 28-10. Maybe Stanford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinal are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Stanford have won two out of their last three games against Arizona State.