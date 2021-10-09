No. 22 Arizona State and Stanford face off in Pac-12 showdown on Friday night. Arizona State will go for its third win in a row in front of the roaring fans at Sun Devil Stadium. Stanford is hoping to improve to 3-1 in conference play after defeating No. 8 Oregon and USC. Arizona State is currently 2-0 in conference matchups.

Kickoff from Sun Devil Stadium is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Sun Devils at -13 in the Stanford vs. Arizona State odds, while the over-under for total points is set at 53. Before finalizing any Arizona State vs. Stanford picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Stanford vs. Arizona State spread: Sun Devils -13

Stanford vs. Arizona State over-under: 53 points

Stanford vs. Arizona State money line: Stanford +400, Arizona State -550

ASU: The Over is 4-0 in Arizona State's last four conference games

STAN: The Cardinal are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven road games

Why Stanford can cover



Stanford has outgained its Pac-12 foes in every matchup this season. Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee has played well in in each game, tossing at least 230 yards with two passing touchdowns. In three conference games, McKee has gone 55 of 91 for 757 yards with eight passing touchdowns.

Stanford averages 348.8 total yards and 6.1 yards per play. Junior receiver Elijah Higgins had his best game of the season against UCLA. Higgins caught five passes for 103 yards with one touchdown. The Texas native averaged a season-high 20.1 yards per reception.

Why Arizona State can cover

The Sun Devils roll into this matchup with the No. 1 ranked offense in the Pac-12. Arizona State's well-balanced offense averages 442.8 total yards per game. The Sun Devils have a conference-high 18 rushing touchdowns while averaging 203.4 yards per game on the ground. Against UCLA, Arizona State rushed for 178 yards with three touchdowns.

Redshirt senior Rachaad White and sophomore DeaMonte Trayanum led the rushing attack against the Bruins. White had nine carries for 69 yards with two touchdowns, including a 49-yard touchdown run. Trayanum had 16 carries for 68 yards and another score. This running back tandem can give the Stanford defense fits on Friday night.

How to make Arizona State vs. Stanford picks

