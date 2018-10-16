Stanford vs. Arizona State odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 8-1 on Sun Devils, Cardinal games

In a crucial game for the Pac-12 title race, the Arizona State Sun Devils host the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Stanford has lost two straight after a sizzling start, while Arizona State has lost two of its last three. The Cardinal can tie Washington for the North Division lead with a win, while Arizona State can join the thick of a crowded South Division with a victory. The Cardinal are 2.5-point sportsbook favorites in the latest Stanford vs. Arizona State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before you make any Stanford vs. Arizona State picks, check out what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has put his stamp on college football.

His expertise has earned him the nickname "The Czar of the Playbook," and Hunt already has spent endless hours breaking down the rosters of FBS clubs. With his Thursday night selection, he is looking to build on an incredible 8-1 mark on spread picks involving either Arizona State or Stanford. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

In Week 2 Hunt advised SportsLine members to back Stanford as a six-point favorite against rebuilding USC. The Cardinal defense led the way to a dominating 17-3 victory, and anyone who followed Hunt's advice picked up an easy winner.

Now, Hunt has scrutinized Stanford vs. Arizona State from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing only at SportsLine.

Hunt knows Stanford (4-2) appeared headed toward shattering modest projections when it stormed out of the gate with double-digit victories over San Diego State and USC, avenging last season's losses to both clubs. Stanford then showed resilience when it battled back from 17 points down to topple Oregon in overtime.

But the following week, Stanford hit a flat spot against a surging Notre Dame team that is fighting for a potential College Football Playoff berth. Then, Stanford's usually sturdy defense had trouble getting off the field again in a 40-21 loss to Utah without injured star running back Bryce Love, who is questionable for Thursday's game.

Stanford beat Arizona State by 10 last year, but that doesn't guarantee it will cover Thursday against a Sun Devils club that is looking for a turnaround of its own.

Hunt also knows many observers questioned the offseason hiring of former NFL coach Herm Edwards to lead ASU, but he did a lot to silence doubters in the early season. In Week 2, the Sun Devils knocked off Big Ten contender Michigan State 16-13 as a six-point home underdog. That same Michigan State team beat Penn State on the road last Saturday.

In its last outing, Arizona State (3-3) took previously-unbeaten Colorado to the wire before the Buffaloes prevailed 28-21.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning toward the Under, but he has identified the crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who covers in Stanford vs. Arizona State? And which crucial X-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should jump on Thursday, all from a seasoned expert who is 8-1 on his picks involving these teams.