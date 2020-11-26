A Pac-12 battle is on tap Friday between the California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at California Memorial Stadium in the 2020 Big Game rivalry matchup. Cal is 0-2 and is playing its first home matchup, while Stanford is 0-2 and 0-1 on the road. The Cardinal are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight meetings against Stanford. The favorite is 7-1 against the spread in the last eight Big Games.

The Golden Bears are favored by 1.5 points in the latest California vs. Stanford odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 52.

Stanford vs. California spread: Golden Bears -1.5

Stanford vs. California over-under: 52 points

Stanford vs. California money line: Golden Bears -115, Cardinal -105

STAN: The Cardinal enter the "Big Game" unranked for just the fifth time in the last 12 editions.

CAL: The Golden Bears snapped a nine-game losing streak in the "Big Game" with a 24-20 win last year.

Why Stanford can cover



Following losses at Oregon and at home against Colorado, the Cardinal saw their game against visiting Washington State canceled last week because of Wazzu's COVID-19 issues.

That gave Stanford two weeks to deal with its defensive problems. Stanford has allowed 35 points in each of their losses and currently rank 11th in the Pac-12 in rushing defense (223.0 yards per game), sixth in passing defense (241.0) and eighth in total defense (464.0).

Why California can cover

The Golden Bears are playing at home for the first time this season after the Cal's scheduled opener against visiting Washington was called off. Quarterback Chase Garbers passed for 315 yards and three touchdown against Oregon State in a 31-27 loss last week. Cal was awful on special teams last week, as 89- and 94-yard kick returns by Nikko Remigio were negated by penalties, and Oregon State blocked a punt and took advantage of a 24-yard shank to set up Beavers scores.

Cal hopes to have top back Christopher Brown Jr. back Friday. Brown had to be scratched just before kickoff at Oregon State because a leg injury did not respond well to pregame warmups.

