Who's Playing

Colgate @ Stanford

Last Season Records: Stanford 3-9; Colgate 5-6

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will play against a Division II opponent, the Colgate Raiders, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, the Cardinal have set their aspirations higher this season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.