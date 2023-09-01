The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors open their 2023 home slate on a short week as they host the Stanford Cardinal on Friday night. Hawaii opened at Vanderbilt in Week 0 and fell behind 35-14 before pulling within a score in the fourth quarter. Ultimately they fell, 35-28 to the Commodores. Stanford opens its 2023 campaign under new coach Troy Taylor in the teams' first matchup since 1972. Stanford leads the overall series 3-0 including a 74-20 Pineapple Bowl win in 1950.

Kickoff from from the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu is set at 11 p.m. ET. This game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. The Cardinal are 3-point favorites in the latest Stanford vs. Hawaii odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 55.5. Before making any Hawaii vs. Stanford picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Hawaii vs. Stanford spread: Stanford -3

Hawaii vs. Stanford over/under: 55.5 points

Hawaii vs. Stanford money line: Stanford -158, Hawaii +133

STAN: 0-9 in 2022 when allowing more than 14 points (3-0 when allowing 14 or fewer)



HAW: Won 3 consecutive home games vs Pac-12 opponents (Haven't lost at home vs Pac-12 school since 2014 vs Oregon State)

Why Stanford can cover

Taylor starts with essentially a blank slate for the Cardinal, who return only three starters each on offense and defense. Taylor comes from Sacramento State, where he compiled a 30-8 record, including 23-1 in Big Sky Conference games. It was his first head coaching position after previously being the offensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham for two seasons at Utah.

The Cardinal return running back E.J. Smith, son of the NFL Hall-of Famer Emmitt Smith, to lead their rushing attack. In two games last season before getting hurt, the younger Smith rushed for 208 yards on 30 carries and three touchdowns. Stanford is keeping its starting quarterback secret in advance of gametime, with Ari Patu, Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson all in the conversation.

Why Hawaii can cover

The Rainbow Warriors fought valiantly in defeat last Saturday against a Vanderbilt team that blasted them, 63-10 last season. Quarterback Brayden Schager completed 27 of 35 passes for 351 yards, with three touchdown passes and two interceptions in the loss. Wide receivers Pofele Ashlock (7-127-1) and Steven McBride (7-98-2) had successful games against Vanderbilt's secondary.

It's a good thing Schager was able to move the ball through the air as Hawaii's rushing attack failed, generating only 40 yards on 25 carries. On defense, the Rainbow Warriors stifled Vandy's rushing game, holding the SEC's Commodores to 39 yards on 26 attempts (1.5 yards per carry). Against a Stanford team with few returning starters, Hawaii has a reasonable chance to pull the minor upset in Week 1. See which team to pick here.

