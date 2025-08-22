Teams looking to improve over disappointing seasons last year clash when the Stanford Cardinal meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in a Week 0 non-conference matchup on Saturday. Stanford is coming off a 3-9 mark in 2024, while Hawaii was 5-7. The Cardinal, who finished tied for 14th in the ACC, were 1-5 on the road last season. The Rainbow Warriors, who tied for fifth in the Mountain West at 3-4, were 4-3 on their home field. Former NFL quarterback Frank Reich takes over as Stanford's coach.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. The Rainbow Warriors are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Stanford vs. Hawaii odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

Stanford vs. Hawaii spread Hawaii -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Stanford vs. Hawaii over/under 51.5 points Stanford vs. Hawaii money line Stanford +110, Hawaii -130

Why Hawaii can win

Redshirt freshman quarterback Micah Alejado takes over the offense. He appeared in four games in 2024 for the Rainbow Warriors, completing 49 of his 70 passes for 585 yards and six touchdowns. In a 38-30 win over New Mexico on Nov. 30, he completed 37 of 57 passes for 469 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried 10 times for 54 yards.

Also returning is senior running back Landon Sims, who led the team in rushing in 2024. In 12 games, he carried 71 times for a team-high 351 yards and one touchdown. He also caught 13 passes for 153 yards. For his career, he has 134 rushes for 606 yards and two scores. He has 27 receptions for 106 yards, including a long of 52 yards.

Why Stanford can win

Former Oregon State backup quarterback Ben Gulbranson was named the starter for the Cardinal this week. In four seasons as the backup at OSU, he completed 222 passes for 2,648 yards and 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Last season, he completed 78 of 128 attempts (60.9%) for 943 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also rushed for six touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Sophomore Micah Ford is the top returning running back for Stanford. In nine games last season, he carried 76 times for 309 yards (4.1 average) and no touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 84 yards. In a 40-14 loss at Clemson on Sept. 28, he carried 15 times for 122 yards, including a long run of 26 yards.

How to make Stanford vs. Hawaii picks

