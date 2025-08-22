The Stanford Cardinal are coming off a tumultuous offseason where they elected to fire head coach Troy Taylor in March after an investigation into bullying allegations. However, the Cardinal will look to put that all behind them when interim head coach Frank Reich, a long-time NFL coach, makes his debut on Saturday against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Stanford is coming off a 3-9 season under Taylor, while Hawaii went 5-7 under Timmy Chang, a former star for the program who ranks third in FBS history in passing yards (17,072) and is returning for his fourth season as head coach at his alma mater.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Here are the model's three best bets for Hawaii vs. Stanford:

Despite the late-offseason coaching change, Stanford general manager Andrew Luck did an excellent job to get Reich in on an interim basis. Luck played for Reich when he was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and the long-time backup to Bills legend Jim Kelly also spent more than a decade as an NFL assistant prior to his five years as an NFL head coach. Oregon State transfer Ben Gulbranson was already announced as the Week 1 starter at quarterback and strong stopgap efforts to keep the Stanford roster from completely turning over should give the ACC school a talent advantage. The model predicts that Stanford covers the spread in well over 60% of simulations and also that the Cardinal win outright 60% of the time as well.

For as good of a job as Reich did under the circumstances, Stanford is also coming off three-win seasons in each of the last four years and stagnant offense has been a primary contributor. Meanwhile, Chang has tried to recreate the high-flying offense that he played in when June Jones was the head coach at Hawaii, but his teams haven't averaged more than 365.8 yards per game in three seasons at the helm. The Rainbow Warriors averaged nearly 500 yards per game during a 10-win season when Chang was a sophomore (2002). The model forecasts some bumps in the road for Gulbranson and Hawaii starting quarterback Micah Alejado, predicting that the over hits here in 50% of simulations.

Alejado did look good in the final game of the season for the Rainbow Warriors, throwing for 469 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-30 win over New Mexico (his lone start). However, it's probably worth noting that New Mexico gave up 492 yards per game on defense for the season, and Hawaii had averaged 19 points per game in conference play before that point. In Hawaii's last game against a power conference opponent, the Rainbow Warriors only scored 13 points and managed 278 yards of total offense in a 16-13 loss to UCLA on Aug. 31.

