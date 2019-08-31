Stanford vs. Northwestern: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

No. 25 Stanford (home) vs. Northwestern (away)

Last Season Records: Stanford 9-4-0; Northwestern 9-5-0;

What to Know

Stanford and Northwestern are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Stanford ended up 9-4 last season and capped things off with a win over Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Meanwhile, Northwestern was on the positive side of .500 (9-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Stanford was 16th in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 29. As for Northwestern, they ranked first in the nation in penalties, closing the year only with 40 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Stanford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stanford Stadium, California
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Northwestern won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

  • Sep 05, 2015 - Northwestern 16 vs. Stanford 6

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 70 degrees.

