Stanford vs. Notre Dame odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 7-2 on Cardinal games

College football doesn't get much better than when top-10 teams clash. That's exactly what's on tap Saturday when the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the seventh-ranked Stanford Cardinal. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cardinal are coming off a heart-pounding overtime thriller against Oregon, while the Irish routed Wake Forest. The Fighting Irish opened as 3.5-point favorites and are now laying 5.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, has ballooned from 50 to 52.5. Before you lock in your Notre Dame vs. Stanford picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is well aware that Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, who had been inconsistent this season, is coming off an outstanding performance in Eugene. The junior signal caller was 19 for 26 for 327 yards and three touchdowns last week against Oregon. For the season, he has 1,056 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes.

Heisman hopeful running back Bryce Love was back on the field against the Ducks after missing the previous game against UC Davis with an undisclosed injury. Love has yet to show off his dynamic play-making abilities this season. He has 59 carries for 254 yards -- just 4.3 per carry -- and two touchdowns, well behind the pace he set last season. But he did show some of that amazing spark in Oregon with a nifty 22-yard score that helped rally Stanford back into the game.

Just because Stanford has come out hot doesn't mean it will stay within the spread Saturday.

Notre Dame's offense showed plenty of life under new quarterback Ian Book, who was nothing short of spectacular against the Demon Deacons. He completed nearly 75 percent of his pass attempts for 325 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for three more scores as part of his 43-yard rushing performance. Book got plenty of help from the backfield tandem of Tony Jones Jr. and Jafar Armstrong. The two backs combined for 137 rushing yards and three scores against Wake.

