Stanford vs. Oregon odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 7-1 on Cardinal games

Of the many critical Week 4 college football games, few have the pedigree of No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 20 Oregon -- two undefeated teams with College Football Playoff aspirations. This exciting Pac-12 contest involving 3-0 teams kicks off at 8 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene. It's going to be a battle of wills, as the Ducks' high-flying offense clashes with a stout Cardinal defense.

The Stanford vs. Oregon odds have been drastically on the move. Stanford opened as a 2.5-point underdog and is now favored by two. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen slightly from 55 to 56. Before you make your Stanford vs. Oregon picks, you need to hear what SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the co-founder of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of college football since 2007. Loaded with decades of college football expertise, including playing running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, Hunt is an incredible 7-1 in his previous eight spread picks for or against Stanford. Now, he has scrutinized Stanford vs. Oregon from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's revealing only at SportsLine.

Hunt is well aware that Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello has been inconsistent this season. The junior signal caller was just 17-for-30 for 214 yards last week against UC Davis and threw two picks. For the season, he has three picks against seven TD tosses.

The Cardinal exhaled a collective deep sigh of relief when doctors gave the thumbs up to Bryce Love to hit the field Saturday. He is the engine that drives Stanford's offense. Love has yet to to highlight his dynamic play-making abilities this season. He has 40 carries for 165 yards -- a rather pedestrian 4.1-yard-per-carry average and just one touchdown. Now that he's healthy, that could change.

But just because Love is back in the lineup doesn't mean that Stanford is ready to go on the road and cover.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has been a big-play machine this season. The 6-foot-6 junior is averaging 10.4 yards per pass attempt. While his accuracy has been a bit sub-par at 56.8 percent, he has thrown for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also showed the ability to help on the ground with 41 rushing yards and a touchdown in the opener against Bowling Green.

Oregon outscored its first three opponents 155-60 and averaged 27 pass attempts. But against much more challenging opposition such as Stanford, expect that number to rise significantly.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning toward the Under, but he has uncovered a crucial X-factor that will determine the spread outcome of this game -- and he's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

So which side of the spread should you back for Stanford vs. Oregon, and what will be the crucial X-factor in this Pac-12 contest? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the expert who's riding a spectacular 7-1 streak involving Stanford.