Stanford vs. Oregon score: No. 7 Cardinal outwit No. 20 Ducks for comeback win in overtime
Four quarters weren't enough in this critical Pac-12 North battle
Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson tipped a K.J. Costello pass to himself for a 23-yard touchdown in the top of the first overtime to give No. 7 Stanford a stunning comeback win over No. 20 Oregon in Autzen Stadium. Facing fourth-and-goal to send the game to a second overtime, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert's pass was tipped and intercepted to seal the 38-31 win for the Cardinal.
Stanford came back from a 17-point halftime deficit, recovered a fumble on its own 43-yard line with 51 seconds left and Jet Toner hit a 32-yard field goal at the gun at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.
