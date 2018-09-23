Stanford vs. Oregon score: No. 7 Cardinal outwit No. 20 Ducks for comeback win in overtime

Four quarters weren't enough in this critical Pac-12 North battle

Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson tipped a K.J. Costello pass to himself for a 23-yard touchdown in the top of the first overtime to give No. 7 Stanford a stunning comeback win over No. 20 Oregon in Autzen Stadium. Facing fourth-and-goal to send the game to a second overtime, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert's pass was tipped and intercepted to seal the 38-31 win for the Cardinal.

Stanford came back from a 17-point halftime deficit, recovered a fumble on its own 43-yard line with 51 seconds left and Jet Toner hit a 32-yard field goal at the gun at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime. 

CBS Sports will be updating this breaking news story shortly.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on SiriusXM College on channel 84, the SEC... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories