Bay Area college football fans will be treated to a rare out-of-conference matchup in Week 14 as the San Jose State Spartans (6-5, 3-4) host the Stanford Cardinal (3-8, 2-6) Friday on CBS and Paramount+. The Bill Walsh Legacy Game hasn't been played since 2013 since these teams play in different conferences. SJSU enters Friday's matchup following back-to-back losses against in-conference rivals, most recently giving up a six-point halftime lead to fall 27-16 to No. 24 UNLV. Meanwhile, the Cardinal held a 21-10 fourth-quarter advantage against the California Golden Bears but lost 24-21.

Kickoff from CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., is at 4 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest San Jose State vs. Stanford odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Stanford vs. San Jose State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

San Jose State vs. Stanford spread: SJSU -2.5

San Jose State vs. Stanford over/under: 54.5 points

San Jose State vs. Stanford money line: SJSU -136, Stanford +114

Why Stanford can cover

The Cardinal have clearly struggled in their first season in the ACC. However, they have the upper hand in the overall series against San Jose State, winning the last six games against the Spartans and leading to overall series 52-14-1.

Stanford has covered the spread in each of its last two games, including a 38-35 upset win against Louisville in Week 12. Quarterback Ashton Daniels threw for 298 yards and had two touchdowns in that game, and the Cardinal will look to him to have another strong performance in San Jose on Friday.

Why San Jose State can cover

The Spartans are coming off of a tough run of games against ranked competition, but they have a chance to turn things around against a Stanford defense that ranks at the bottom of the ACC. The stage is also set for quarterback Walker Eget to get back on track after he went 4 for 22 with a dismal 81 yards against UNLV. He threw for 395 and 446 in his two starts prior, and San Jose State will look to him to repeat that production.

SJSU is average 26.9 points per game, which is the fourth most in the Mountain West. Since they are going up against a defense that has given up 24 or more points in nine straight games, the Spartans have an opportunity to run up the scoreboard at home.

