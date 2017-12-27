Stanford vs. TCU, Alamo Bowl: Prediction, pick, line, odds, live stream, watch online

The Valero Alamo Bowl will feature two top-15 teams in the Thursday nightcap, as No. 13 Stanford and No. 15 TCU will square off in the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Cardinal fell to USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but won eight of their last nine regular season contests, including the 38-20 win over Notre Dame in the week prior to the loss to the Trojans. The Horned Frogs were in the College Football Playoff mix for the majority of the season, but fell 41-17 to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Horned Frogs are 2.5-point favorites over the Cardinal.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Dec. 28 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Stanford: Running back Bryce Love is the headliner for the Cardinal. The 5-foot-10, 196-pounder from Wake Forest, North Carolina, fought through an ankle sprain that lingered for the majority of the season to run all the way to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. While his 1,973 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns stole the show, Cameron Scarlett wasn't bad in his stead with 385 yards and eight touchdowns, plus an offensive line that has been solid all year. The Stanford defense has struggled at times, ranks 70th or worse in total defense, pass defense and rush defense; and has relied heavily on the 25 turnovers gained (16th nationally) throughout the entire season.

TCU: It'll be a battle of strengths, as the Horned Frogs run defense has been stout all year long. They're No. 4 nationally at 99.85 yards per game, have given up just six rushing touchdowns on the year and allow just 2.91 yards per carry. Offensively, quarterback Kenny Hill leads an attack that thrives with misdirection and big plays in the passing game. He could get his running mate back too, as leading rusher Darius Anderson (768 yards, eight touchdowns) could see playing time after missing the last three-and-a-half games with a leg injury.

Prediction



With time to prepare, it's hard to bet against either David Shaw or Gary Patterson. But I'll side with Shaw, because TCU's run defense hasn't seen what Love and Co. bring to the table from a physicality standpoint this year. Love will close out his stellar season in style, with a big game and a late touchdown to give his team the win. Pick: Stanford +2.5

