Stanford vs. UC-Davis: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Stanford will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against UC-Davis at 2:00 p.m..

Stanford had more than a touchdown to spare in a 17-3 win over USC. No one put up better numbers for Stanford than Bryce Love, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 136 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, everything went UC-Davis' way against San Diego last Saturday as they made off with a 54-21 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for UC-Davis.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. UC-Davis's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Stanford defensive front that amassed 4 sacks against USC, so we'll see if they are up to the task.