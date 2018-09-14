Stanford vs. UC-Davis: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Stanford vs. UC Davis football game
Stanford will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against UC-Davis at 2:00 p.m..
Stanford had more than a touchdown to spare in a 17-3 win over USC. No one put up better numbers for Stanford than Bryce Love, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 136 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, everything went UC-Davis' way against San Diego last Saturday as they made off with a 54-21 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for UC-Davis.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. UC-Davis's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Stanford defensive front that amassed 4 sacks against USC, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
