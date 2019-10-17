Stanford vs. UCLA odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 6-0 on Bruins games

UCLA's lone victory of the 2019 season came as a substantial road underdog in a conference game. The Bruins, mired in a dismal season beset by injuries and inconsistency, hope to repeat that feat when they visit the Stanford Cardinal in a nationally-televised game on Thursday night. Kickoff from Stanford Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bruins (1-5, 1-2) have struggled amid a slew of injuries and a difficult schedule, but quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to return from a leg injury against Stanford. The Cardinal (3-3, 2-2) have won two straight following a three-game losing streak and look to build off a 23-13 upset of Washington. However, they could be without their top two quarterbacks. Stanford defeated the Bruins 49-42 last year for its 11th straight win in the series. The Cardinal are 3.5-point favorites, down from an opening of seven, and the over-under for total points scored is 49.5 in the latest Stanford vs. UCLA odds. Before settling your UCLA vs. Stanford picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016.

The West Coast-based handicapper has had a keen sense for the tendencies of these Pac-12 clubs and boasts a stunning 6-0 record on UCLA picks over the past two seasons. In Week 1, Roberts advised SportsLine members that the experienced defense of Cincinnati (-2.5) would be the difference against the Bruins. That's exactly what happened, as the Bearcats made several late defensive stops to secure a 24-14 victory. Anyone who followed Roberts' advice booked a comfortable winner.

Roberts knows Stanford has dominated this rivalry of late, especially in the Shaw era. The Cardinal have beaten UCLA 11 straight times, with the last five coming by an average of 16.6 points. They have won by at least 21 points in three of the last five meetings, and last year's 49-42 victory was the lone single-digit margin in that span. Stanford held three double-digit leads in last year's game.

Stanford's youth-dominated defense appears to be growing up quickly and gave a breakout performance against Washington, also before a national television audience. It held the Huskies to 2-of-12 on third-down conversions while quarterback Jacob Eason was limited to 206 yards on 16-of-36 passing with an interception.

Even so, the Cardinal are far from assured of covering the Stanford vs. UCLA spread against a Bruins team that will be desperate to give a respectable performance.

Although the fan base has been frustrated by the lack of success, there's little doubt that UCLA has had one of the worst injury situations in the country. Not only has Thompson-Robinson struggled to stay on the field for the second straight year, many other key contributors have been lost for part or all of the season. The casualties include senior receiver Theo Howard, who is out for the season, while standout cornerback Darnay Holmes has been slowed by various ailments.

Even so, Kelly said the bye week has given many Bruins a chance to heal up and he expects to have increased depth against Stanford. Senior linebacker Tyree Thompson, who had foot surgery in the off-season, is expected to return to the field. Linebacker Krys Barnes suffered an undisclosed injury against Oregon State, but has been practicing with the team. He is listed as questionable.

