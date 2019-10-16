Stanford vs. UCLA odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert who's 6-0 on Bruins games

Coming off their biggest win of the season, the Stanford Cardinal aim to keep their momentum going when they host the struggling UCLA Bruins on Thursday night. Kickoff from Stanford Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET. This season, Stanford (3-3) suffered its first three-game losing streak in the tenure of coach David Shaw amid a slew of injuries at quarterback and to the offensive line. But the Cardinal have won two straight and had by far their best performance of the season in a 23-13 home upset of Pac-12 favorite Washington in their last game. The Bruins (1-5, 1-2) have similarly been hit by the injury bug, and a memorable comeback victory against Washington State has been the lone high point in an otherwise dismal season under second-year coach Chip Kelly. The Cardinal are touchdown favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 52.5 in the latest Stanford vs. UCLA odds. Before finalizing your UCLA vs. Stanford picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016.

The West Coast-based handicapper has had a keen sense for the tendencies of these Pac-12 clubs and boasts a stunning 6-0 record on UCLA picks over the past two seasons. In Week 1, Roberts advised SportsLine members that the experienced defense of Cincinnati (-2.5) would be the difference against the Bruins. That's exactly what happened, as the Bearcats made several late defensive stops to secure a 24-14 victory. Anyone who followed Roberts' advice booked a comfortable winner.

Now, Roberts has zeroed in on UCLA vs. Stanford from every angle.

Roberts knows Stanford appears to be turning the corner with a youth-laden roster that lost former stars like J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and one-time Heisman finalist Bryce Love to the NFL. Stanford suffered three straight double-digit losses before beating Oregon State 31-28 with a field goal as time expired. The Cardinal built on that win with a signature defensive performance against the Huskies. They limited Washington to three second-half points and controlled the time of possession by a two-to-one ratio.

Backup quarterback Davis Mills, starting in place of the injured K.J. Costello, had the best performance of his college career. He completed 21-of-30 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Even so, the Cardinal are far from assured of covering the Stanford vs. UCLA spread against a Bruins team that will be desperate to give a respectable performance.

The Bruins arguably have played better on the road, where they were competitive against Cincinnati and in a 20-17 loss to Arizona. They also overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat Washington State 67-63 in one of the wildest games of the season.

Sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been sidelined with a leg injury suffered against Arizona, but the dual-threat practiced during the bye week and appeared to be close to full speed. He is expected to play Thursday night.

UCLA's secondary struggled and allowed five passing touchdowns in a 48-31 home loss to Oregon State, but the offense showed signs of life with 21 second-half points and finished with 492 total yards. Running back Demetric Felton had 11 carries for 111 yards and a score as the Bruins pounded out 256 rushing yards.

