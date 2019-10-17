Stanford vs. UCLA odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from proven expert who's 6-0 on Bruins games

The last time Stanford played a standalone game before a national audience, it had its best performance of the season. The Cardinal will hope to duplicate that effort on Thursday night when they host the UCLA Bruins in a prime-time Pac-12 showdown. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal (3-3, 2-2) have won 11 straight games in the series, and another would continue their goal of becoming bowl-eligible in an otherwise rebuilding season. Both teams come off a bye, and Stanford does so with momentum following its 23-13 upset of Washington two weeks ago. UCLA (1-5, 1-2) looks for an improved performance following a 48-31 home loss to Oregon State. The Cardinal are four-point favorites, down a field goal from the opener due to uncertainty at quarterback, while the over-under for total points scored is 50.5 in the latest Stanford vs. UCLA odds. Before making your UCLA vs. Stanford picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016.

The West Coast-based handicapper has had a keen sense for the tendencies of these Pac-12 clubs and boasts a stunning 6-0 record on UCLA picks over the past two seasons. In Week 1, the experienced defense of Cincinnati (-2.5) was the difference against the Bruins. The Bearcats made several late defensive stops to secure a 24-14 victory.

Roberts has zeroed in on UCLA vs. Stanford from every angle.

Roberts knows Stanford has dominated this rivalry of late, especially in the Shaw era. The Cardinal have beaten UCLA 11 straight times, with the last five coming by an average of 16.6 points. They have won by at least 21 points in three of the last five meetings, and last year's 49-42 victory was the lone single-digit margin in that span. Stanford held three double-digit leads in last year's game.

Stanford's youth-dominated defense appears to be growing up quickly and gave a breakout performance against Washington, also before a national television audience. It held the Huskies to 2-of-12 on third-down conversions while quarterback Jacob Eason was limited to 206 yards on 16-of-36 passing with an interception.

Even so, the Cardinal are far from assured of covering the Stanford vs. UCLA spread against a Bruins team that will be desperate to give a respectable performance.

The Bruins arguably have played better on the road, where they were competitive against Cincinnati and in a 20-17 loss to Arizona. They also overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat Washington State 67-63 in one of the wildest games of the season.

Sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been sidelined with a leg injury suffered against Arizona, but the dual-threat practiced during the bye week and appeared to be close to full speed. He is expected to play Thursday night. On the other sideline, Stanford starter K.J. Costello (thumb) won't play, and backup Davis Mills (calf) is questionable.

UCLA's secondary struggled and allowed five passing touchdowns in a 48-31 home loss to Oregon State, but the offense showed signs of life with 21 second-half points and finished with 492 total yards. Running back Demetric Felton had 11 carries for 111 yards and a score as the Bruins pounded out 256 rushing yards.

Roberts has broken down this matchup from every angle and identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins UCLA vs. Stanford? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UCLA vs. Stanford spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the seasoned expert who is 6-0 on Bruins picks, and find out.