The Stanford Cardinal (2-4) will try to build on a shocking comeback victory when they host the No. 25 UCLA Bruins (4-2) on Saturday night. Stanford lost four consecutive games and trailed Colorado 29-0 last week, but it staged a remarkable comeback. The Cardinal converted on a last-second field goal at the end of regulation, and they completed the comeback in double overtime. UCLA has lost two of its last three games, falling to then-No. 15 Oregon State last week.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. UCLA is favored by 17 points in the latest Stanford vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under is set at 53 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any UCLA vs. Stanford picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Stanford vs. UCLA spread: UCLA -17

Stanford vs. UCLA over/under: 53 points

Stanford vs. UCLA money line: Stanford: +550, UCLA: -819

Stanford vs. UCLA live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Stanford can cover

Stanford's comeback win over Colorado marked the largest comeback victory in program history, ending a seven-game conference losing streak. Quarterback Ashton Daniels completed 27 of 45 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns after completing a combined 23 of 44 passes in his previous four games. Sophomore wide receiver Elic Ayomanor had one of the most impressive performances in conference history, catching 13 passes for a school-record 294 yards and three touchdowns.

Safety Alaka'i Gilman picked off Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to set up a game-winning field goal from kicker Joshua Karty in the second overtime. UCLA has lost two straight road games, failing to cover the spread in either of those games. The Bruins have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games, and Stanford is 10-4-1 against the spread in the last 15 meetings between these teams.

Why UCLA can cover

Stanford is coming off the stunning win, but it has only won two of its last 11 games and is on a five-game home losing streak. The Cardinal have covered the spread in just five of their last 20 contests, including three of their last 19 against Pac-12 teams. UCLA has faced three straight ranked opponents, so it will be looking to take advantage of a step down in competition.

Freshman quarterback Dante Moore has thrown for 1,304 yards and 10 touchdowns, going over 230 passing yards in three of his last five games. Junior running back Carson Steele leads the rushing attack with 93 carries for 522 yards and three scores, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. The Bruins are 14-6 in their last 20 games overall. See which team to pick here.

How to make Stanford vs. UCLA picks

