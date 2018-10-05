Stanford vs. Utah: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Stanford vs. Utah football game

Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal (home) vs. Utah Utes (away)

Current records: Stanford 4-1; Utah 2-2

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Stanford is heading back home. On Saturday they take on Utah at 10:30 p.m. Stanford will be hoping to build upon the 23-20 win they picked up against Utah the last time they played.

Stanford has to be aching after a bruising 38-17 loss to Notre Dame last Saturday. Stanford's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 28-24 to Washington St. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Utah.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Stanford Stadium, California
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - Utah Utes 20 vs. Stanford Cardinal 23
