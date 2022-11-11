The No. 13 Utah Utes look to continue their Pac-12 title defense against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The Utes are 7-2 and enter off a 45-20 win over Arizona, while the Cardinal are 3-6 and enter off a 52-14 home loss to Washington State. Last year, Utah dominated in a 52-7 rout in Palo Alto. The Utes are 4-4 against the spread, while Stanford is 2-6 ATS in 2022.

Utah vs. Stanford spread: Utah -24

Utah vs. Stanford over/under: 53.5 points

What you need to know about Stanford

The Cardinal had a miserable performance against Washington State last week, surrendering 514 yards, including 308 on the ground, and lost four fumbles in the 52-14 home defeat. Quarterback Tanner McKee completed 23 of 40 passes for 236 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. His backup, Ashton Daniels, scored both Cardinal touchdowns on the ground and completed both passes he threw.

On the ground, Stanford managed 71 yards on 28 attempts. They are down to no scholarship running backs on the roster with both E.J. Smith and Casey Filkins out for the season with injuries. The team's leading rusher last week was safety Mitch Leigber, whose 11 carries only netted 23 yards. Having lost four defensive starters last week due to injury, including three in the first minute of the game, the Cardinal might be short handed on both sides of the ball against a tough Utah team this weekend.

What you need to know about Utah

Against the lowly ranked Arizona defense, Utah did seemingly whatever they wanted in the team's 45-20 win last week. They racked up 306 yards on 55 rushing attempts and five scores including two by Nate Johnson, and one each by Ja'Quinden Jackson, Charlie Vincent, and Jaylen Dixon. Jackson led the team with 13 carries for 97 yards as well as he had the hot hand over usual top performers Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard.

Quarterback Cameron Rising returned from his one game absence and while still hobbled a bit, he completed 13 of 25 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Against the decimated Stanford defense, Rising won't likely be asked to do much as the team looks to get him as close to 100% as possible for next week's matchup at No. 6 Oregon. Based on Stanford's recent offensive performances, Utah should improve upon it's averages of 344.7 yards allowed and 21.4 points against.

